Watch | Kutch's Fishermen Struggle Amidst Border Uncertainty

In Lakhpat’s Forgotten Creeks, Where Borders Blur and Boats Rust, Fishermen Struggle to Keep Livelihoods Afloat Amid Drone Shadows and Silent Promises. Liyakat Ali, 30, said that the people here are dependent on fishing and if someone's employment is suspended for a month, it is a loss of crores of rupees to our country's economy. Our fishing fees have been suspended. The Narayan Sarovar port and Jakhau port have been shut down.



Hiragiri Purushottamgiri Goswami, a water supplier, said that the people here are facing a lot of losses. The problem with fishing is that if the army lets them go, it is good for them that they won't face any loss.