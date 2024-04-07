On Cam: Oil Tanker Overturns, Catches Fire In Himachal; 1 Dead, 8 Injured

An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in Tahliwala Kaswa village, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. This resulted in the death of one person and injuries to eight others.
The deceased was identified as Subash Chander, a resident of Punjab, according to the news agency PTI. Of the eight injured individuals, one is in critical condition and has been referred to Regional Hospital, Una for treatment.
The accident also caused significant damage to 15 shops and multiple vehicles, including a scooter.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri confirmed the news and expressed condolences. He wrote on X: “A fire broke out due to the overturning of an oil tanker in Tahliwal market of Haroli Assembly. The accident resulted in the tragic death of one person and injuries to a few others, besides burning of nearby shops which were also damaged.”
He added, “The fire has been brought under control. We pray to God for peace of the departed soul and speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. The administration is on the spot for relief and assessment.”
Union Information cum Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur visited the area to inquire about the cause of the accident and offer condolences to the affected families.