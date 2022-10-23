Vice President Dhankhar Greets People On Diwali Eve

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Diwali, hoping that the radiance of 'diyas' brings hope, happiness, health, and harmony to the country.

In his Diwali message, he said the festival of lights marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, along with Maa Sita and Laxman, after 14 years in exile.

During the exile, Lord Ram attained knowledge from sages and united the common people living in the wilderness of forests to defeat the evil, Dhankhar said.

"Deepawali also signifies the advent of Ram Rajya, our ideal of benign, benevolent governance," he said.

"It reaffirms our belief in the virtuous life of Shri Ram. The 'maryadas', set by him as an ideal king, obedient son, invincible warrior, and that of a righteous life, made him 'Purushottama' Ram, the role model emulated by humanity for generations," the vice president said.

He hoped that the festival brings wisdom, piety, prosperity, and peace into our lives.

"May the radiance of diyas bring hope, happiness, health, and harmony in our country,” Dhankhar said.

(Inputs from PTI)