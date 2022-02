A ‘pink booth’ set up in ward Number 58 of popular tourist spot Nainital in keeping with the spirit of Valentine's Day became a centre of attraction as Uttarakhand went to the polls on Monday.

Chetram Sah Thulgarhia Inter College was decorated in a pink theme to commemorate Valentine's Day, an election official here said.

The polling percentage in Nainital was 54.92 percent, he said.