Uttarakhand Election 2022: Why Congress Has Failed Women Candidates

The failure of the Congress to meet the tall promises it often makes surfaced again when its senior leaders revolted against a woman candidate who was given a ticket from Lal Kuan constituency in Uttarakhand, prompting her to question the party's stand against women. Among the contenders for the constituency in Nainital district were Sandhya Dalakoti, former minister Harish Chandra Durgapal (84) and senior leader Harendra Bora. When Dalakoti was given the ticket, Durgapal’s supporters turned angry and raised slogans against her. When she reached his home on Tuesday to meet him and seek his blessings, they closed the door and didn’t let her go inside. She sat on a protest outside his home. “I came here to seek the blessings of the veteran leader, but his supporters closed the door. Yah matrishakti ka apmaan hai (This is an insult to womanhood),” she said at the protest site. Her supporters even said that it was shameful for an 84-year-old leader to block the path of a much younger woman.

It’s in stark contrast to the promises for women Congress has made in Uttar Pradesh, including 40 percent to women candidates, 40 percent reservation in government jobs, 25 percent of police posts, special quota in male-centric professions and Rs 1000 monthly pension to elderly women. This is not the only instance when the Congress has failed to implement its tall promises. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi often targets the central government by saying “Ambani-Adani ki sarkaar”, but his government in Rajasthan has been asking the another Congress-ruled state of Chhattisgarh to ensure immediate production in coal mines whose mine development operator is Adani Enterprises Limited. Similarly, this is not the first instance of Durgapal revolting against his party. In 2012, he contested and won as an Independent after the Congress gave the ticket to Harendra Bora. Subsequently, chief minister Harish Rawat inducted him in his cabinet.

Speaking to Outlook about Durgapal's revolt, Dalakoti said: “Each leader has their supporters. His supporters had turned angry. Entire party is working together. I am hopeful that former minister Harish Durgapal ji and Harendra Bora ji will help us.”

The Uttarakhand election has always been between the two big parties Congress and BJP, as smaller parties like the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, both of which hold considerable strength in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, have not been able to make inroads into the state’s polity dominated by the upper caste politics of Brahmins and Thakurs. In the 2017 elections, the CM Harish Rawat suffered a massive defeat after a large number of senior leaders had defected from the Congress and joined the BJP. With several of those leaders including former heavyweight ministers Harak Singh Rawat and Yashpal Arya coming back to the Congress, the party's chances seem a little more bright than in any other state this election. The Congress has already given a ticket to Harak Singh’s daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain Rawat (27), former Miss Asia Pacific, from the prestigious seat of Lansdowne.