Uttarakhand Celebrates 22nd Statehood Day

Uttarakhand on Wednesday celebrated its 22nd statehood day with the Dhami government organising a slew of programmes across the state on the occasion. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami began his schedule of engagements for the day with a visit to Shaheed Sthal where he paid a floral tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives fighting for a separate Uttarakhand.

“Uttarakhand could attain statehood as a result of their struggle and sacrifice. We will do everything to build an Uttarakhand of their dreams,” Dhami said. Speaking at the main programme held at the police lines here on the occasion, Dhami remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who created the Uttarakhand.

He said the development of Uttarakhand is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority. The Chief Minister spoke of steps taken by the Centre for boosting road and rail infrastructure in the state. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are taking huge strides not just in terms of infrastructural development but also achieving a kind of cultural reawakening,” he said.

Reconstruction works worth around Rs 1,000 crore are underway in Badrinath and Kedarnath. Due to the improved facilities at the temples more than 46 lakh people came for Char Dham yatra this year, he said. Reiterating the state government’s commitment to eradicate corruption, Dhami said stern action was taken against those involved in the recruitment scams.

“Progress of Uttarakhand is our only objective. Our sole target is to catapult the state among the leading states of the country by 2025 when it celebrates 25 years of its existence,” the chief minister said.

He also announced the names of five distinguished people from the state being honoured this year with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman including lyricist and Central Film Certification Board Chairman Prasoon Joshi, NSA Ajit Doval, former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, late poet and author Girish Chandra Tiwari and late journalist and literature Veeren Dangwal.

Instituted in 2021, Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman is one of the two highest state level civilian awards apart from Uttarakhand Ratna. Winners of the first edition of the award including, environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi, author Ruskin Bond, mountaineer Bachendri Pal and folk singer Narendra Singh Negi were also given their awards on Wednesday. Former chief minister late ND Tiwari was also awarded in 2021.

A ritual parade was also put up by the police and PAC battalions at the police lines. Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh was the Chief Guest at the programme. Addressing the programme, the governor said, “We are blessed to serve a state like Uttarakhand where the Himalayas are located. People of the state are strong as its hills and clean as its rivers. There is no reason why it cannot achieve its goal of becoming a leading state by 2025.”

He suggested that the state should set its immediate, intermediate and century targets now to achieve its development goals. Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri celebrated the day in Gairsain – the summer capital of the state.

