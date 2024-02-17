Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Door-to-Door Anti-Filarial Drug Distribution Campaign

The government of Uttar Pradesh has started a door-to-door distribution of anti-filarial drugs in various districts as part of its effort to eliminate filariasis from the state.
The Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign began on February 10 and will continue until February 28.
The UP government aims to eradicate filariasis from the state by 2026, in line with the central government's target of nationwide elimination by 2027. The global goal for eliminating this disease is set for 2030.
Based on a press release from the Chief Minister’s office, this initiative aims to reach every home in the state in the fight against the serious illness.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has encouraged healthcare teams to not just hand out medication, but also to inform the public, highlighting the significance of awareness in reaching the campaign's objectives, reported ANI.
In different regions of the state, people are not only taking anti-filarial medication but also showing a strong interest in learning more about the disease.
Communities in places like Amethi, Azamgarh, Ballia, and Barabanki are particularly eager to understand the possible side effects of the medication, asking about things like headaches, dizziness, and how well the medication works when taken on an empty stomach.
According to the state government, health teams are reassuring the public that the anti-filarial medication is completely safe, even though it may cause occasional symptoms such as headache, body pain, fever, vomiting, rashes, and itching, which usually go away on their own.
They stress the importance of taking the medication after a meal to maximize its effectiveness and reduce any discomfort.
In places such as Lucknow, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, and Hamirpur, some people initially showed reluctance to take the medication.
Reportedly, after being informed by the health teams, many have willingly stepped forward to undergo the treatment.
In rural areas, healthcare teams are actively interacting with locals, sharing details about the medication, and assisting with its distribution.
What is Filariasis?
Filariasis is also known as elephantiasis and is a long-term and untreatable illness that has a severe impact on the lymphatic system.
the lymphatic system is a complex network of vessels, organs, and specialized cells is greatly affected by the infection, and symptoms often appear 10-15 years after contracting the disease.
Hiding symptoms can make the condition worse.
Patients can take medical assistance from Ayushman Arogya Mandir or government health centers.
Currently, 51 districts in the state are dealing with filariasis, and the ongoing campaign is active in 17 of these districts.