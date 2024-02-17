Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Door-to-Door Anti-Filarial Drug Distribution Campaign

The government of Uttar Pradesh has started a door-to-door distribution of anti-filarial drugs in various districts as part of its effort to eliminate filariasis from the state.

The Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign began on February 10 and will continue until February 28.

The UP government aims to eradicate filariasis from the state by 2026, in line with the central government's target of nationwide elimination by 2027. The global goal for eliminating this disease is set for 2030.