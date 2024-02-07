Uttar Pradesh: Govt All Set To Equip ‘EV Upyog’ Portal With Modern Features

In a bid to promote the manufacture and use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to enhancing its ‘EV Upyog’ portal.

As per media reports, this time, the government contemplated engaging a software development agency to integrate several attractive features to the portal.

It has also been reported that the process of hosting the EV Upyog portal on the cloud server and integrating it with the official website of Invest UP has begun.

The Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDSCL) has started the process of hiring a software development agency for one year to carry out the upgrade of the portal.