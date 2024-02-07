Uttar Pradesh: Govt All Set To Equip ‘EV Upyog’ Portal With Modern Features

In a bid to promote the manufacture and use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to enhancing its ‘EV Upyog’ portal.
As per media reports, this time, the government contemplated engaging a software development agency to integrate several attractive features to the portal.
It has also been reported that the process of hosting the EV Upyog portal on the cloud server and integrating it with the official website of Invest UP has begun.
The Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDSCL) has started the process of hiring a software development agency for one year to carry out the upgrade of the portal.
About the cloud servers
A cloud server is defined as a pooled, centralized server resource that is hosted and delivered over a network, usually the Internet, and accessed on demand by multiple users, as per the spokesperson.
Moreover, the servers can be located anywhere in the world and they are capable of delivering services remotely through a cloud computing environment.
In some cases, however, cloud servers could also be configured as dedicated servers by a cloud provider.
About the features of the portal
From cloud storage and database capabilities to networking options and specialized software, the EV Upyog portal will include various features.
UPDESCO has also prepared a detailed action plan to host the EV Upyog portal on a cloud server along with being integrated with the Invest UP website.
According to this, the software development agency will be entrusted with the task of doing this for one year. This cloud server and integration process will be carried out by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and IT) Empaneled Service Provider.