Uttar Pradesh: Dial-112 Police Service Keeps Pilgrims Safe On Water

For the first time ever, Uttar Pradesh’s dial-112 police service is also active on waters to assist those in distress to ensure the safety of the pilgrims taking boat rides in the holy waters of Sangam, Ganga and Yamuna Rivers.

According to the Police officials, two boats of UP dial-112 have been deployed along with Jal police personnel.

It has been reported that the boats will promptly rush to the spot upon receiving a call for help through the police control room.