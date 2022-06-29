Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Boy Dies Of Covid In Meerut

A fully vaccinated 15-year-old boy dies of Covid-19 in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

undefined
covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 9:55 pm

A 15-year-old boy, who was fully vaccinated against Covid, died of the viral infection during treatment at a medical college in Meerut where he was referred to by a Ghaziabad nursing home five days ago, health officials said on Wednesday.


 Shubham, who tested positive last week, had taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the officials said, adding the deceased was a native of Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad. 


 The boy was suffering from fever and breathing issues, Ghaziabad Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. R K Gupta said, adding that his oxygen level decreased which resulted in his death on Tuesday night.


 The health department is conducting a check-up for Covid-19 of all the members of the family and persons who came in contact with the deceased, Dr. Gupta added.

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Masks Negligence Positivity Rate Government Fatality Meerut
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In