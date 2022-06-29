Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Boy Dies Of Covid In Meerut

A 15-year-old boy, who was fully vaccinated against Covid, died of the viral infection during treatment at a medical college in Meerut where he was referred to by a Ghaziabad nursing home five days ago, health officials said on Wednesday.



Shubham, who tested positive last week, had taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the officials said, adding the deceased was a native of Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad.



The boy was suffering from fever and breathing issues, Ghaziabad Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. R K Gupta said, adding that his oxygen level decreased which resulted in his death on Tuesday night.



The health department is conducting a check-up for Covid-19 of all the members of the family and persons who came in contact with the deceased, Dr. Gupta added.