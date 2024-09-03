UP: Furious Over Teen Daughter's Affair, Man Slits Her Throat, Dismembers Her Body In Bahraich

A man allegedly killed his minor daughter and dismembered her body over her allegedly romantic relationship in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.
A case has been registered based on a complaint from the victim's mother and the accused father has been arrested. The incident took place under the Motipur police station area.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavit Mohan Tripathi said, "Naeem Khan, a resident of Lakshmanpur Matehi village in Motipur, allegedly killed his 17-year-old daughter on Monday."
Khan used a sharp weapon to slit the teen's throat and then severed her head, hands and legs, news agency PTI reported. An enraged Khan sat next to the dismembered body after committing the crime, witnesses claimed.
"The teenager was having an affair with a youth from the same village and she had run away from home twice before," Tripathi was quoted as saying.
Police arrested the accused in cases registered in Motipur and Nanpara police stations. Khan was later sent to jail after the filing of a chargesheet.
Tripathi said that Khan admitted that he was suspicious of his daughter after she ran away from home twice, adding that he suspected she would do so again.
"Naeem said his daughter's behaviour could have a negative impact on his other children, so he killed his daughter with a sharp weapon," the ASP said.
Meanwhile, Police Circle Officer (CO) Heera Lal Kanaujia told reporters that the accused father -- during interrogation -- said that he has four daughters and his eldest daughter's love affair was affected the other three girls.
Khan also claimed that the incidents involving his now deceased daughter brought harm to his family's reputation in the village.
Police officials said that the teen's post-mortem is being done and asserted that the matter will be properly investigation and necessary legal action be taken in the case.
Last month, two men allegedly smothered their 35-year-old sister to death in Delhi over suspicion of her having an affair. The suspected honour killing took place at the woman's house in Hauz Qazi area, where her body was found around 4:30.
The accused were tracked down and arrested following the examination of CCTV footage, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan had said.
The accused suspected that their sister had an affair after her divorce. "They were suspicious over her activities and felt insulted, and planned to kill their sister," Vardhan said.