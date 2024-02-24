National

UP Govt Cancels Police Constable Recruitment Exam Held On Feb 17-18

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said orders have been issued to re-conduct the exam within six months.

February 24, 2024

UP Govt cancels the recently held examination to recruit police constables Photo: PTI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced the cancellation of the recently held examination to recruit police constables in the state.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he said in Hindi.

The examination was conducted on February 17 and 18.

