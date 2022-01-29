Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
UP Court Awards Death Penalty To Three In Triple Murder Case

Following a probe, the three were arrested and a charge sheet was submitted in court, police said.

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:41 pm

A local court here has sentenced three people to death in a 10-year-old triple murder case in Jalapur village.


Government prosecutor Pushpendra Singh Chauhan, on Saturday, said on October 1, 2012, Manish Yadav along with his relatives Virendra Yadav and Kamlesh had shot dead his father Sukhram, stepmother Sushma and stepbrother Abhishekh over a property dispute.


Avadh Singh, the brother of deceased Sukhram, had lodged an FIR at Karhal Police Station against Manish Yadav, Virendra Yadav and Kamlesh. Following a probe, the three were arrested and, a charge sheet was submitted in court, police said.

Chauhan said on Friday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge/Fast Track Court Tarannum Khan, after hearing the prosecution and defence counsels, held the trio guilty and sentenced them to death.


The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on each of the convicts and directed that Rs 2.70 lakh of this amount be paid to deceased Sukhram's daughter, Rachna.

With PTI inputs.

