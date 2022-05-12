Thursday, May 12, 2022
UP: 3 Revenue Dept Officials Among 4 Booked For Forging Land Records

Avinash Singh, in-charge of Ubhaon police station, where the case is registered, said further investigation is underway.

UP: 3 Revenue Dept Officials Among 4 Booked For Forging Land Records
An investigation was carried out and an FIR was registered for the forged land PTI Photo

Updated: 12 May 2022 1:25 pm

Three revenue department employees and another person have been booked for forging land records, police said on Thursday. Complainant Vinod Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday alleged that a property, which he owns, had been fraudulently registered in the name of another person named Hanuman Prasad.

Following this, an investigation was carried out and an FIR was registered against four people, including a revenue clerk officer (kanungo) and two accountants (lekhpals), police said. Avinash Singh, in-charge of Ubhaon police station, where the case is registered, said further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

