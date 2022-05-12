UP: 3 Revenue Dept Officials Among 4 Booked For Forging Land Records

Three revenue department employees and another person have been booked for forging land records, police said on Thursday. Complainant Vinod Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday alleged that a property, which he owns, had been fraudulently registered in the name of another person named Hanuman Prasad.

Following this, an investigation was carried out and an FIR was registered against four people, including a revenue clerk officer (kanungo) and two accountants (lekhpals), police said. Avinash Singh, in-charge of Ubhaon police station, where the case is registered, said further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)