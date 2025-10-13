Union Minister Suresh Gopi Offers To Resign, Cites Income Loss And Desire To Return To Acting

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has offered to resign from his ministerial post, citing a significant loss of income since entering politics.
The actor-turned-politician expressed a desire to resume his acting career, stating that his film earnings have "completely stopped."
Gopi recommended BJP leader C. Sadanandan Master as his potential successor, signaling a possible shift in Kerala’s political landscape.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, has expressed his intention to resign from his ministerial post, citing a significant drop in income since assuming office. The actor-turned-politician revealed that his earnings from acting have "completely stopped," prompting him to consider returning to his film career.
Gopi suggested that fellow BJP leader C. Sadanandan Master could replace him in the Union Cabinet, potentially marking a shift in Kerala's political landscape.
He emphasized that he never intended to leave his acting career when joining politics, stating, "I never wanted to be a minister by quitting my film career," and expressed a strong desire to return to acting to support his family.
His proposal to step down and recommend a successor reflects a willingness to facilitate leadership changes within the party and promote internal growth. This development is being closely watched as it could influence future political dynamics in Kerala.