Thursday, May 19, 2022
UGC To Introduce CUET For PG Admissions From 2022 Academic Session

 Last month, the UGC announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 19 May 2022 11:21 am

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to introduce the common university entrance test (CUET) for post graduate courses also from this year, Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

"CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the last week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18," Kumar told PTI.

"The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," he added.

 Last month, the UGC announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities, and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

"It is clarified that all central universities and their colleges should only use CUET scores while admitting the students in UG programs.

"However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Sports, Physical Education, etc., additional criteria may be used," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said to the vice-chancellors of all central universities.

Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22. 

(With PTI Inputs)

