National

'Udta Bengaluru': Busted Rave Party In City Sparks BJP-Congress War Of Words

Police seized MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, DJ equipment, including sound and lighting worth Rs 1.5 crore during a raid on a party which was taking place at a farmhouse near Bengaluru's Electronics City in the wee hours of May 19.

X/@BJP4Karnataka
The BJP has alleged the city is becoming the "adda" for narcotic substances and rave parties. Photo: X/@BJP4Karnataka
info_icon

A rave party that was busted on May 19 in Karnataka's Bengaluru has become the latest flashpoint between the Congress-led government of the state and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter terming the Silicon City "Udta Bengaluru" - a jibe in reference to Bollywood movie 'Udta Punjab' which was based on drug menace in the state.

The BJP has alleged the city is becoming the "adda" for narcotic substances and rave parties.

Police seized MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, DJ equipment, including sound and lighting worth Rs 1.5 crore during a raid on a party which was taking place at a farmhouse near Bengaluru's Electronics City in the wee hours of May 19.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu Actress Hema, 85 Others Test Positive For Drug Consumption

After the raid, police collected the blood samples of the participants in a private hospital, which revealed that 59 men and 27 women tested positive for narcotics. Telugu actress Hema is reportedly among the ones to have tested positive for narcotics.

BJP's 'Udta Bengaluru' Jibe

Taking to 'X', the BJP alleged that since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, "immoral gatherings" were happening everywhere in Bengaluru.

"Law and order has deteriorated, government chaos has been exposed. After the Congress government came to power, immoral gatherings are happening everywhere in Bengaluru. Silicon City is now full of drugs, cannabis drug rave parties," BJP Karnataka said in a post in Kannada.

The BJP also used a poster featuring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with the hashtags #BadBengaluru and #CongressFailsKarnataka to hit out at the state government.

In the poster shared by BJP on 'X', it termed the capital city as "Udta Bengaluru" and alleged that "Silicon City is becoming an "adda" (hub) for narcotic substances and rave parties are rampant."

'Not Right To Call City Udta Bengaluru', Says K'taka Govt

Responding to the allegations levelled by the BJP, Parameshwara said that the state government is hard on this (drug menace) and will not spare anybody.

"We are very hard on this. We don't spare anybody and we have already declared, you know, to see that Karnataka is free from all these drugs and we are doing it. Hundreds of crores of drugs have been seized. We have burnt it and we are continuously monitoring it.

Many of the foreign students have been deported and we are continuously monitoring their whereabouts and actions and we don't spare anybody," he told reporters here.

Parameshwara further said that the opposition can tell us if we have failed in our fight against drugs, but they should not cast aspersions.

"I don't think it is right on the part of the opposition to say Bengaluru is becoming "Udta Bengaluru". They should not talk about such things. Let them tell us if we have failed in our fight against drugs. But they should not cast aspersions," he added.

A total of 103 people had participated in the party, which was organised under the pretext of a birthday party. The participants included 73 men and 30 women.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Father Of 5 Girls Slits Pregnant Wife's Abdomen To Know Baby's Gender; Gets Life Sentence
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 24: Bangladesh MP's Murder Mystery, Latest In Pune Porsche Crash & More
  3. Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police
  4. HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YSRCP MLA Who Smashed EVM
  5. 'Udta Bengaluru': Busted Rave Party In City Sparks BJP-Congress War Of Words
Entertainment News
  1. Ahead Of LS Polls In Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’
  3. Orry Confesses He Was An 'Inconsiderate Social Climber' In School, Gives A Peek Of His Alma Mater In Kodaikanal
  4. 'Longlegs' Trailer Review: Nicholas Cage Will Give You Sleepless Nights As He Turns Into A Deadly Serial Killer
  5. Ex-FTISLAND Member Song Seung-hyun Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures With Fiance - Check Post Inside
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates
  2. England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. USA Vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Bangladesh's Tour Of America 2024
  5. Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Manchester Derby
World News
  1. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  2. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  4. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  5. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM