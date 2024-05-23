Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu Actress Hema, 85 Others Test Positive For Drug Consumption

Telugu actor Hema is reportedly among the 86 people who have tested positive for the consumption of drugs in a rave party in Karnataka's Bengaluru that was busted while it was underway at a farmhouse in the city earlier this week.
The rave party was busted at a farmhouse near Electronics City. The farmhouse was allegedly owned by Gopala Reddy, the owner of Con Card, and the party was organised by a Hyderabad-based man, Vasu.
During police investigation, the blood samples of 59 men and 27 women who were at the party tested positive for drugs, an indiatoday.in report said.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) will issue notice to those whose blood samples tested positive for drugs, the report said.
The Crime Branch on May 20 busted the rave party being held at the farmhouse near Electronic City and seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine.
The event was being held under the guise of a birthday party, and over 100 attendees, including 25 women, from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, were present, the report said.
Another Telugu actor, Aashi Roy, is also among those detained by the Bengaluru Police from the rave party. She said she was not aware of the "nature of the party", claiming that though she was present at the party, she didn't know what was going on inside.