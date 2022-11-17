Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
U’khand Cong Takes Out A Rally In Support Of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

As part of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Uttarakhand Congress took out a rally here on Thursday.

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 9:45 pm

The Uttarakhand Congress took out a rally in the Cantonment area here on Thursday in support of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

During the yatra, the Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Suryakant Dhasmana raised the Ankita Bhandari murder case, besides issues like inflation, unemployment, and scam in the recruitment exam.

Bhandari was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, former BJP leader Vinod Arya's son, and two of his aides.

Addressing party workers before the start of the yatra, Dhasmana took a dig at the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government and said it had failed to generate employment because of which there was resentment among the youth.

"The state government has not just failed to provide employment, but there have also been scams in recruitment examinations," he said.

Referring to former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's purported video in which he is heard saying that no work can be done in Uttarakhand without paying a commission, Dhasmana said the BJP's own leaders were exposing the government. 

