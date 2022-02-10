Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Two Held In Palghar With Cannabis Worth Rs 11.44 Lakh

A total of 50.20 kg of cannabis, valued at Rs 11.44 lakh, was recovered from the auto-rickshaw, he said.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:22 pm

Police seized cannabis valued at Rs 11.44 lakh and arrested two persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

 

Officials of the MBVV  (Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar) police crime unit III laid a trap on the Mumbai-Ahmadabad highway and seized the cannabis which was being smuggled into the district in an auto-rickshaw from adjoining Gujarat, said senior inspector Pramod Badakh. A total of 50.20 kg of cannabis, valued at Rs 11.44 lakh, was recovered from the auto-rickshaw, he said.

 

Two persons who were transporting the narcotics were arrested, and they were identified by the police, as Ajay Waghe, 27, and Jai Patil, 24. An offence under the NDPS Act was registered at the Valiv Police station against the accused, the officer said.

 

With PTI inputs.

