Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Girls Killed In Jharkhand Road Accident

The incident occurred in Satbarwa area when nine people, all relatives, were returning to Ramanujganj in neighbouring Chattisgarh in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) after attending a wedding ceremony in Gumla district of the state.

Two Girls Killed In Jharkhand Road Accident
Two Girls Killed In Jharkhand Road Accident

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 3:05 pm

Two girls were killed and six others injured when a truck chassis that was being driven to a workshop collided with another car in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday morning, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Satbarwa area when nine people, all relatives, were returning to Ramanujganj in neighbouring Chattisgarh in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) after attending a wedding ceremony in Gumla district of the state.

The officer-in-charge of Satbarwa police station, Rishi Kumar Rai, said the deceased girls were four and six years of age.

Those injured, including the car driver, were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors then referred them to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi, he said.

The condition of four injured has been stated to be serious, the officer said. The chassis driver escaped unscathed, he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Civilian Casualty Road Accidents Cars Collide Jharkhand’s Palamu District Medininagar Jharkhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card