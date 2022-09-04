Two Drug Peddlers Arrested With 2.70 kg Opium

Two inter-district drug peddlers were arrested with over 2.5 kg of opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off about the peddlers, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan formed a special team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to investigate and apprehend the culprits.

In course of checking vehicles, the team intercepted a car near Kullu more on Chatra-Hazaribag Road and seized 2.700 kg of opium and over Rs 4.37 lakh in cash from the two peddlers identified as Md Azad and Md Nasim, the SDPO said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The seized contraband was estimated to be worth around Rs 2.50 lakh in the market.

(Inputs from PTI)