Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested With 2.70 kg Opium

Two inter-district drug peddlers were arrested with over 2.5 kg of opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

An Afghan farmer works on a poppy field collecting the bulbs swollen with raw opium.
An Afghan farmer works on a poppy field collecting the bulbs swollen with raw opium. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 7:51 pm

Two inter-district drug peddlers were arrested with over 2.5 kg of opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off about the peddlers, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan formed a special team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to investigate and apprehend the culprits.

In course of checking vehicles, the team intercepted a car near Kullu more on Chatra-Hazaribag Road and seized 2.700 kg of opium and over Rs 4.37 lakh in cash from the two peddlers identified as Md Azad and Md Nasim, the SDPO said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. 

The seized contraband was estimated to be worth around Rs 2.50 lakh in the market.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Inter-district Drug Peddlers Chatra-Hazaribag Road Md Azad And Md Nasim Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tip-off About The Peddlers Superintendent Of Police Rakesh Ranjan Jharkhand's Chatra District 2.5 Kg Of Opium
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hiten Tejwani, Vijay Verma And Other ‘Ishqiyoun’ Starcast Talk On Why Web Series Are The ‘In’ Thing Nowadays

Hiten Tejwani, Vijay Verma And Other ‘Ishqiyoun’ Starcast Talk On Why Web Series Are The ‘In’ Thing Nowadays

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident