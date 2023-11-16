Amidst the challenging situation in Uttarakhand, where 40 individuals have been trapped for over 80 hours following the tunnel collapse on Sunday, concerns have been raised about their health. The Chief Medical Officer of Uttarkashi, RCS Panwar, conveyed on Wednesday that some of the trapped individuals have reported minor health issues like headaches and nausea, according to media reports.

Efforts are underway to support their well-being, with essential medicines, multivitamins, glucose, and dry fruits being delivered through a six-inch pipe to the trapped men. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the necessary supplies reach those inside. Additionally, preparations have been made for the eventual rescue, including the establishment of a six-bed makeshift hospital near the tunnel, Indian Express reported.

B S Pokhriyal, a general physician, engaged in a communication session with the trapped laborers via the pipe on Wednesday. However, the conversation was brief, as the same pipe is being utilized for oxygen supply. Pokhriyal highlighted some of the health issues faced by the trapped individuals, including vomiting, headaches, anxiety, and gastritis.

In response to these challenges, medications for vomiting have been dispatched, along with provisions such as dry fruits, chickpeas, and puffed rice. The resilient workers conveyed that they have a journey of over 1 km within the tunnel, but they have access to electricity and water.

As the rescue efforts continue, arrangements have been made to transfer serious cases to AIIMS Rishikesh, ensuring that comprehensive medical care is available for those in need. The collaborative efforts of medical professionals and authorities aim to address the health concerns of the trapped individuals and facilitate a safe and efficient rescue operation.