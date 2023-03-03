Traffic Snarls Reported In Parts Of Delhi

Traffic snarls were reported in parts of Delhi on Friday due to special arrangements made for the movement of dignitaries attending the G20 meeting here. Traffic movement was most affected at Dhaula Kuan where vehicles moved at a snail's place for quite sometime, a commuter said.

Some other areas where traffic was affected include the stretch between Brar Sqaure to Moti Nagar, Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden, Rajeev Chowk, Inderlok and Munirka, officials said.

"I was getting late for my office. I started from my house in Dwarka at my usual time but it took me 20 minutes to pass through the stretch. All vehicles were moving at a snail's pace," one of the commuters said.

According to officials, adequate police personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic on the stretch. Several routes have been made for the dignitaries of G20 meeting so that no inconvenience is caused to public, they said.

"Traffic congestion was also reported from Punjabi Bagh, Rajeev Chowk, and other parts of the city due to peak hour rush. However, traffic personnel at the spot managed to control the situation and ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement," a senior traffic official said.