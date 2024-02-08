TMC Demands Religious Codes For Sari, Sarna Religion Of The Tribals

West Bengal’s ruling party, Mamata Banerje’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), has stepped up its demand for separate Religious Codes for the tribal religions known as Sari and Sarna.

On Wednesday, the party’s Rajya Sabha member Samirul Islam made the demand in the Upper House of the Parliament in a special mention.

“Sari dharam and Sarna dharam are two religious practices of tribal communities, including Santhal, Bhumij, Munda, Sadan, Lodha, Sabar, Birhor, etc and also practiced by a section of Kudmi community people… these ancient religious traditions have yet to receive official recognition,” Islam said in his mention.