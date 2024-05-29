Time We Said ‘Yes’ To ‘No’

Needless to say, the success of such courses will rely critically on how they are conducted in the classroom, underscoring the need for teachers equipped to handle these sensitive subjects with care and accuracy. There are professional development programmes that can endow teachers with the skills they need to create an open and reassuring classroom environment that encourages students to voice their concerns, ask questions, listen, debate, discuss and understand. This process must engage parents as well to ensure that consent education does not remain confined to classrooms and is reinforced at home as well.