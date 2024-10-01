“Time Has Come For Us To Shift From A Greed Culture To A Green Culture”

A

Swami: I believe that there have been commendable strides made with the Namami Gange campaign, under the able vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, to ensure the long-term conservation of the Ganga, several additional steps can be implemented alongside ongoing government efforts. The protection of Ganga is not only vital for the river itself but also for the cultural, economic and spiritual fabric of India.

Here are some further actionable steps:

1. Enhance Sewage Treatment Capacity: Expanding sewage treatment plants along the Ganga is essential to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the river, particularly in slums and undocumented areas that lack proper infrastructure. By improving decentralised systems and fostering public-private partnerships, we can significantly reduce pollution and protect the river’s health.

2. Stricter Industrial Waste Regulations: It is essential to enforce stricter laws and monitoring for industrial waste disposal. Industries located along the Ganga and Yamuna, and their tributaries, must adhere to regulations that prevent harmful chemicals and untreated waste from contaminating the river.

3. Afforestation Along the Riverbanks: Afforestation along the Ganga’s banks will reduce soil erosion and enhance the river’s ecosystem by filtering runoff and preventing silt build-up. This is especially crucial in Uttarakhand at the river’s origin, where precious topsoil is lost every monsoon.

4. Expansion of Conservation Schemes: Initiatives like NamamiGange need to be expanded and with more people’s continued engagement to ensure they reach more regions along the river. These programmes should also focus on long-term sustainability and ecological restoration, benefiting both the environment and local communities.

5. Restoration of Ganga’s Ecosystem: Continued reforestation efforts and ecosystem restoration along the Ganga basin will help tackle carbon emissions and provide a sustainable environment for over 25,000 plant and animal species that thrive along her river basin. This contributes not only to environmental balance but also to global efforts to combat climate change.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

1. Support Clean Water Projects: Corporates can dedicate a portion of their CSR budget to support clean water initiatives, such as installing sewage treatment plants, creating green corridors and funding plastic-free campaigns along riverbanks.

2. Promote Green Innovation: Companies should invest in technologies that minimise industrial water consumption and waste generation. By adopting eco-friendly production processes, they can drastically reduce their environmental impact.

Our mantra should be: Nature, Culture & Future. We need to shift from a “Greed Culture” to a “Green Culture,” from a “Need Culture” to a “New Culture,” and from a “Use-and-Throw Culture” to a “Use-and-Grow Culture.” Embracing a “Culture of Living with Less” and “Sharing More” is essential, as the future of our planet depends on the care we give back to nature.

There can be a Plan A and Plan B but there is no Planet B. We only have one home. It is time to act now and come together for a sustainable future for all of us.

Sadhvi: The government needs to enforce strict pollution control regulations and ensure that industries and factories on riverbanks do not dump waste into the rivers or groundwater. Existing rules and laws should be enforced with severe penalties for non-compliance, and continued investment in sustainable infrastructure, such as sewage treatment plants and eco-friendly waste management systems, is essential.

Corporates must recognise their role in protecting the environment beyond profit-making. They should invest in sustainable practices and waste treatment technologies and use their CSR funds to support environmental initiatives.

Civil society must also act consciously by reducing demand for products that contribute to pollution, supporting eco-friendly businesses and engaging in responsible consumption practices.

Public awareness campaigns should continue to emphasise the importance of protecting river ecosystems, and initiatives like the Ganga Safe Certification should be introduced to certify businesses and products that do not harm the rivers. Collective, conscious action is necessary to bring about meaningful change.