“Time Has Come For Us To Shift From A Greed Culture To A Green Culture”

Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati point out that the time has come to shift from greed culture to green culture

Swami Chidanand Saraswati & Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati
Swami Chidanand Saraswati & Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati
Swami Chidanand Saraswati is the President and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati is the International Director of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, which is one of the largest spiritual institutions in India. Both of them also run the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA), the world’s first-ever international interfaith initiative for improving water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Edited excerpts from an interview with Naina Gautam:

Q

How are the biodiversity and rivers of Uttarakhand fundamentally different from those of other places?

A

Swami Chidanand Saraswati: The rivers of Uttarakhand, such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Alaknanda and Bhagirathi, are not mere waterways, they carry the divine purity and medicinal qualities of the Himalayas. Flowing through landscapes that have been the cradle of spiritual seekers for generations, these rivers are imbued with herbs like Brahmi, Ashwagandha and Shilajit, providing not only health benefits but also spiritual renewal. The unique geography, with its high mountains and deep valleys, fosters an unparalleled biodiversity found in national parks like Jim Corbett, Rajaji and Nanda Devi, home to a wide variety of plants and animals.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati: The rivers of Uttarakhand are considered the arteries of Bharat, pulsating with sacred vitality and energy. They are revered as divine entities, such as Ma Yamuna, Ma Ganga, Alakananda, Mandakini and Bhagirathi Devi.From a biological standpoint, the rivers possess unique molecular characteristics. Moreover, the upper Ganga region, especially around the Char Dham area, is an eco-sensitive zone that requires careful management due to its fragility and the impact of religious tourism and other human activities.

Ganga aarti being performed to the chants of Vedic hymns
Ganga aarti being performed to the chants of Vedic hymns Photo: Shutterstock
Q

How has climate change affected the rivers of Uttarakhand?

A

Swami: Climate change has had a profound effect in that it is threatening the very existence of these rivers, altering both their physical flow and their spiritual role in the region. One of the most alarming consequences of climate change is the rapid melting of the Himalayan glaciers, which are the source of these sacred rivers. As the glaciers retreat, the water levels of the rivers have become increasingly unstable, with an excess of water during summers and a sharp decline in winters. This instability is compounded by erratic rainfall patterns, where excessive rain can cause devastating floods, while prolonged dry spells lead to reduced water levels and drought-like conditions. This unpredictability directly impacts not only the flow of the rivers but also the delicate ecosystems they support.

Sadhvi: Climate change has severely impacted the rivers in Uttarakhand. Historically, the monsoons were predictable, beginning around June 15th and ending by September 15th. Now, the pattern is erratic, with heavy rains sometimes occurring in April or May, or being delayed until July. There have also been instances of heavy rains during October, which was previously unheard of. This change has resulted in glacier retreat due to rising temperatures, altering the flow of rivers and increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as landslides and cloudbursts.

Q

What kind of change has come in the relationship between people and Ganga in recent years?

A

Swami: In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the relationship between people and the Ganga. While the river Ganga has always held immense religious and cultural importance, symbolising the soul of India, there is a growing awareness that our connection with her must evolve beyond reverence to responsibility. Ganga is not just a river; she is seen as a living, divine presence—providing life, water, and spiritual blessings. However, this deep-seated reverence must now translate into active care for her well-being.

Sadhvi: Traditionally, the relationship with the River Ganga was primarily spiritual, cantered around devotion, purification of sins and religious practices like puja, prayers, and yajna. However, awareness has grown regarding the river’s dual role as both a Goddess and a source of life and health for millions of people. The Ganga river basin supports a significant portion of India’s population, providing water for drinking, cooking, bathing and irrigation.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, film actress Dia Mirza and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati
Swami Chidanand Saraswati, film actress Dia Mirza and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati engaged in a cleaning drive
Q

What are the steps that can be taken for the conservation of the Ganga?

A

Swami: I believe that there have been commendable strides made with the Namami Gange campaign, under the able vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, to ensure the long-term conservation of the Ganga, several additional steps can be implemented alongside ongoing government efforts. The protection of Ganga is not only vital for the river itself but also for the cultural, economic and spiritual fabric of India.

Here are some further actionable steps:

1. Enhance Sewage Treatment Capacity: Expanding sewage treatment plants along the Ganga is essential to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the river, particularly in slums and undocumented areas that lack proper infrastructure. By improving decentralised systems and fostering public-private partnerships, we can significantly reduce pollution and protect the river’s health.

2. Stricter Industrial Waste Regulations: It is essential to enforce stricter laws and monitoring for industrial waste disposal. Industries located along the Ganga and Yamuna, and their tributaries, must adhere to regulations that prevent harmful chemicals and untreated waste from contaminating the river.

3. Afforestation Along the Riverbanks: Afforestation along the Ganga’s banks will reduce soil erosion and enhance the river’s ecosystem by filtering runoff and preventing silt build-up. This is especially crucial in Uttarakhand at the river’s origin, where precious topsoil is lost every monsoon.

4. Expansion of Conservation Schemes: Initiatives like NamamiGange need to be expanded and with more people’s continued engagement to ensure they reach more regions along the river. These programmes should also focus on long-term sustainability and ecological restoration, benefiting both the environment and local communities.

5. Restoration of Ganga’s Ecosystem: Continued reforestation efforts and ecosystem restoration along the Ganga basin will help tackle carbon emissions and provide a sustainable environment for over 25,000 plant and animal species that thrive along her river basin. This contributes not only to environmental balance but also to global efforts to combat climate change.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

1. Support Clean Water Projects: Corporates can dedicate a portion of their CSR budget to support clean water initiatives, such as installing sewage treatment plants, creating green corridors and funding plastic-free campaigns along riverbanks.

2. Promote Green Innovation: Companies should invest in technologies that minimise industrial water consumption and waste generation. By adopting eco-friendly production processes, they can drastically reduce their environmental impact.

Our mantra should be: Nature, Culture & Future. We need to shift from a “Greed Culture” to a “Green Culture,” from a “Need Culture” to a “New Culture,” and from a “Use-and-Throw Culture” to a “Use-and-Grow Culture.” Embracing a “Culture of Living with Less” and “Sharing More” is essential, as the future of our planet depends on the care we give back to nature.

There can be a Plan A and Plan B but there is no Planet B. We only have one home. It is time to act now and come together for a sustainable future for all of us.

Sadhvi: The government needs to enforce strict pollution control regulations and ensure that industries and factories on riverbanks do not dump waste into the rivers or groundwater. Existing rules and laws should be enforced with severe penalties for non-compliance, and continued investment in sustainable infrastructure, such as sewage treatment plants and eco-friendly waste management systems, is essential.

Corporates must recognise their role in protecting the environment beyond profit-making. They should invest in sustainable practices and waste treatment technologies and use their CSR funds to support environmental initiatives.

Civil society must also act consciously by reducing demand for products that contribute to pollution, supporting eco-friendly businesses and engaging in responsible consumption practices.

Public awareness campaigns should continue to emphasise the importance of protecting river ecosystems, and initiatives like the Ganga Safe Certification should be introduced to certify businesses and products that do not harm the rivers. Collective, conscious action is necessary to bring about meaningful change.

