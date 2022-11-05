Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Home National

Three Dead After SUV Crashes Into Tree In Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari

The driver of the SUV lost control while negotiating a turn, due to which the vehicle hit the tree. The deceased were aged between 27 and 45.

Road accident in MP
Road accident in MP Representational image

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 11:30 am

Three persons were killed and one injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Negua village, some 25 kms from the district headquarters, late Friday night, Prithvipur's Sub Divisional Officer of Police Santosh Patel said.

Driver lost control

"The driver of the SUV lost control while negotiating a turn, due to which the vehicle hit the tree. Three persons were killed on the spot, while another one was injured," he said. 

The deceased were aged between 27 and 45, Patel said, adding that the injured person was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Road Accidents Killed In Road Accident Madhya Pradesh Niwari
