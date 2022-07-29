Friday, Jul 29, 2022
There Can Be Differences Of Opinion But No Fallout Between Us: Kejriwal After Meeting With L-G

Saxena had last week rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, saying his attendance at the mayors’ conference will set a "bad precedent".

There Can Be Differences Of Opinion But No Fallout Between Us: Kejriwal After Meeting With L-G Photo: PTI

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 5:36 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said it is important for Delhi’s development that both of them work together.



After his weekly meeting with the LG, Kejriwal said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. It is important for Delhi that the CM and the LG work together. There can be differences of opinion on various matters but there is no fallout between us."

Kejriwal had skipped the weekly meeting last Friday.

-With PTI Input

