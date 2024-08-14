National

The Endangered Rajis Of Uttrakhand

The highly vulnerable Raji tribe remains on the margins of development and extinction

Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

A Raji woman in Kulekh. Rajis are members of a "Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group", one of the many endangered Scheduled Tribes in India, with just 1175 documented members of the tribe left in Uttarakhand.

2/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Deepa Devi, 55, lived in the remote Altadi village. She says that there are no jobs in the area for the youth or women.

3/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

A Raji family in the remote Kimkhola village, one of the eleven hamlets spread across Pithoragarh and Champawat districts of Utttarakhand, just a few kilometers from the Nepal border.

4/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Chandra, 19, from Kimkhola, can read and write in Hindi and knows how to speak Raji. Last year, she had been part of a group teaching Raji language to nearby kids from her community but this year, she had to drop out of school because of her family's financial condition. She works as a farm hand now.

5/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

A Raji woman inside her home in Kimkhola. Only 20 percent of Rajis own land and until rceneltuy, many lived in houses made of mud, wood and bricks with roofs made of tarpauline or asbestos (often provided by local NGOs like ARPAN).

6/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Even a few decades ago, Rajis who are traditionally a community of nomaid hunter-gatherers, lived inside naturally formed caves called 'Odyars', and remained out of contact with other communities or tribes.

7/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

With successive waves of government-led "assimilation" and "development", Rajis have now migrated downward from hills and settled in mixed population villages. Their scoio-economic condition, however, has not improved much. Seen here is a Raji woman hanging a stash of wild garlic she had grown locally at home.

8/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

An elderly Raji woman, who walks about 6 kilometres daily to from her home in Kulekh to her ancestral farm in Altadi, says that Raji women are skilled craftsmen and says that many like her would benefit from skilling programs that can help her get a more stable job.

9/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Community leader and Raji language enthusiast Tulsi Rajbaar, 30, stands outside her mud and wood hut in Chakarpur village of Uttarakhand, weeks after floods ravaged the homes of Rajis in the low-lying village a few kilometres from Tanakpur.

10/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

A Raji man makes an appeal to save the endangered Raji language in Altadi village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.

11/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Kheema Devi, 50, a cattle herder and farmer, is building her new home in Kulekh with stones provided by the government. The Rajis are excellent masons and do their own construction work.

12/12
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Chanchala Devi, a Raji woman from Kulekh village in Pithoragarh, says her ancestors migrated downward from Altadi village in search of work but many of them still have farms in Altadi, located at a treacherous five kilometres trek from Kulekh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Tests, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know
  3. CT 2025: Basit Ali Fires Pakistan Warning To Tighten Security Ahead Of Home Season
  4. Former India Cricketer Dodda Ganesh Appointed As Kenya's Head Coach
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
  2. Tottenham's Bissouma Apologises For ‘Severe Lack Of Judgement’ After Inhaling Laughing Gas
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Football Medallists - In Pics
  4. Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action On TV And Online
  5. PL: Ipswich Town, Southampton, Foxes - All You Need To Know About The Promoted Clubs This Season
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Endangered Rajis Of Uttrakhand
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claim Surfaces, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  3. 20-Year-Old Tourist From Delhi Murdered During Robbery Bid At Goa's Baga Beach
  4. SC Takes Note Of Fresh Detention Of TN YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar For Possessing Ganja
  5. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
Entertainment News
  1. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
  2. 'Emergency' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut's Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Is High On Theatrics And Melodrama
  3. 'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. John Abraham Reveals Why He Became A Film Producer: I Was Not Happy With The Movies I Was Doing And Watching
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  2. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  3. Japan To Get New PM Soon? Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
  4. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  5. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
Latest Stories
  1. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  2. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  3. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  4. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  5. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?
  6. Tripura Panchayat Polls: BJP Registers Landslide Victory, Leaving Left-Front At Distant Second Spot
  7. Japan To Get New PM Soon? Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign