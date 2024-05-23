National

Tension Prevails In Assam's Lakhimpur After Death Of Accused In Police Custody

The accused was arrested along with four others on charges of mobile phone theft and other electronic gadgets by officials of the Khelmati outpost on Wednesday night.

file photo
A person accused of mobile phone theft died in police custody Representational image | Photo: file photo
Tension prevailed in Assam's Lakhimpur after a person accused of mobile phone theft died in police custody, leading to protests in Khelmati area, officials said.

Two police personnel have been placed under suspension in connection with the incident, they said.

Lakhimpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) L K Deka said the accused, who was sitting on a bench inside the police station, suddenly fell down and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared “brought dead” by doctors.

The in-charge of Khelmati Outpost, Dipankar Changmai, and another personnel on duty, have been placed under suspension, the ASP said.

''Since the death happened inside the police station, a departmental inquiry will be conducted by an officer of the rank of ASP,” he added.

A huge crowd had gathered in front of the police station since early morning to protest against the incident, and tension prevailed in the area, with senior police officers rushing to the spot to control the situation, the officials said.

Deka said a magisterial inquest will be ordered into the incident and a panel of doctors will conduct the post-mortem, which will be videographed, to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

''Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident. 2. Independent Enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately,” Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said in a post on X.

