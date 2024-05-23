Tension Prevails In Assam's Lakhimpur After Death Of Accused In Police Custody

''Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident. 2. Independent Enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately,” Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said in a post on X.