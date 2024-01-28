In north Delhi's Burari, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly throwing a mixture of caustic soda and water at a girl. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Wednesday as the girl was heading to pick up her 10-year-old cousin from a school in Shastri Park Extension. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the same day, as reported by NDTV.
Teen Detained For Allegedly Throwing Caustic Soda At Girl In North Delhi
A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended in north Delhi for allegedly throwing caustic soda mixed with water at a girl, following a random act of violence triggered by a dispute with his girlfriend.
According to authorities, the teen committed the act following a dispute with his girlfriend. Although he didn't know the victim, he expressed a general aversion to girls, claiming to have chosen the girl randomly.
The girl reported feeling a burning sensation, itching, and irritation on her eyes, neck, and nose after the attack. She was promptly taken to a government hospital in Burari, where she received treatment and was later discharged.
To apprehend the attacker, three police teams were formed since the girl had no previous connection with the assailant. One team focused on profiling the victim, examining her social media history and past contacts. Another team reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding roads, and the third team, in plainclothes, positioned themselves near schools with a description of the attacker.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena explained that despite the lack of surveillance cameras at the crime scene, the CCTV team identified a boy running away from the location about ten minutes apart. Though his face was not visible, the police used slow-motion playback to obtain a more accurate description, leading to the suspect's apprehension.
During interrogation, the boy admitted to the crime. Authorities recovered evidence, including the caustic powder, a water solution, a small bottle, clothes, a bag, and a handkerchief mask. The clothes the accused was wearing at the time of the incident were also retrieved.