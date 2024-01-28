In north Delhi's Burari, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly throwing a mixture of caustic soda and water at a girl. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Wednesday as the girl was heading to pick up her 10-year-old cousin from a school in Shastri Park Extension. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the same day, as reported by NDTV.