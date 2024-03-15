Tamil Nadu: Govt Sanctions Rupees 148.54 Crore To Restore Water Projects Affected By Natural Disasters

In a bid to restore the integrated drinking water projects affected during Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned a fund of rupees 148.54 crore.
According to an official release from the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, 12 water projects were affected by Cyclone Michaung in the state’s northern districts while the 70 other drinking water projects were affected by torrential rains and floods in the southern districts.
According to the official statement issued by the water supply department, “The affected projects in these districts were restored temporarily by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board on a war footing and have been supplying water to beneficiaries. Permanent restoration of these projects is necessary so they can be utilised to their capacity for a longer duration.”
Advertisement
Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board is all set to implement 544 integrated drinking water projects to benefit 4.53 crore people across the State.