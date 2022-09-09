Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Tamil Nadu Posts 436 Fresh Coronavirus Cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 436 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 35,72,802.

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 9:08 pm

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 436 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 35,72,802.

A lone passenger from Canada added to 436 positive cases today.

There have been 38,038 fatalities due to the contagion so far and no death was reported today, according to a bulletin from the State health department.

A total of 35,29,846 Covid-19 patients were discharged following treatment so far and this includes 442 who recovered today.

The active cases declined to 4,918 from 4,924, a day ago.

Among the districts, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Chengalpattu recorded a maximum of 87, 57, and 43 cases, respectively.

(Inputs from PTI)

