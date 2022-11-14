Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 76 Covid Cases In A Day, With No Death

Covid-19
Updated: 14 Nov 2022 8:16 am

Tamil Nadu logged 76 new COVID-19 cases in a day, pushing the infection tally to 35,93,447, the health department said on Sunday.

With no fatality reported, the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, the department said in a medical bulletin.

With 115 recoveries, the state currently has 711 active Covid cases. So far, 35,54,688 people have recuperated from the disease.

Chennai added 14 new COVID-19 cases, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Sixteen of the 38 districts reported zero new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 151 active infections.

A total of 8,347 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of conducted tests so far to 6,98,83,539.

