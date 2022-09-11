Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 431 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatalities

New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 431, including a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 35,73,667, said the Health Department on Sunday.

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 10:41 pm

New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 431, including a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 35,73,667, said the Health Department on Sunday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,038, a bulletin said here.

As many as 461 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,30,763 leaving 4,866 active cases.

Chennai has in the last few days seen cases marginally increasing. It rose to 86 today as against 85 on Saturday. On Friday, there were 87 cases while on Thursday, it was 85.

Coimbatore reported 54 while the rest were spread across other districts. 

Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-one districts reported new cases below 10.

Chennai, the State capital, tops among districts with 2,191 active infections and overall 7,88,411 cases.

A total of 17,473 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,91,08,599 so far, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

