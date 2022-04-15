Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu: City Police Recover 33 Kg Of Ganja During Week-Long Drive

Thirty-three kg of ganja and 1,060 pain relief tablets were recovered from the arrested persons, said an official.

Tamil Nadu: City Police Recover 33 Kg Of Ganja During Week-Long Drive
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 4:11 pm

The city police on Friday said that as part of a drive against drugs, over 30 kg of ganja (cannabis) among other substances has been recovered over the week.

Between April 8 and 13, surveillance against drug trafficking and sale was mounted in different parts of the city under the directions of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and 30 people were arrested for related offences, an official release here said.

Related stories

BCMG Stresses On Need For Reservation For Women In Bar Councils Across India

Temporarily Close Specific Wing In School Or Classroom Where COVID-19 Case Is Detected, Says Manish Sisodia

Development Not Possible Without Peace, PM Should Make Appeal For Reducing Communal Tension: Ashok Gehlot

Thirty-three kg of ganja and 1,060 pain relief tablets were recovered from the arrested persons during this period, it said.

A total of 14 cases have been filed. Cell phones and two-wheelers were also recovered from the arrested persons, the release added. 

Tags

National Drugs Drugs And Narcotics Drug Peddler Drug Cartel Drug Haul Marijuana (Ganja) Cannabis Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Police Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court