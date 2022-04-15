Tamil Nadu: City Police Recover 33 Kg Of Ganja During Week-Long Drive

The city police on Friday said that as part of a drive against drugs, over 30 kg of ganja (cannabis) among other substances has been recovered over the week.

Between April 8 and 13, surveillance against drug trafficking and sale was mounted in different parts of the city under the directions of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and 30 people were arrested for related offences, an official release here said.

Thirty-three kg of ganja and 1,060 pain relief tablets were recovered from the arrested persons during this period, it said.

A total of 14 cases have been filed. Cell phones and two-wheelers were also recovered from the arrested persons, the release added.