Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Talk To Representatives Of Opposition Parties During Visits To Districts: UP CM To Ministers

Addressing the ministers, Adityanath said the government has the reports of the two visits conducted by the groups so far and during the future visits, the opposition parties representatives’ feedback on government schemes as well as grievances, if any, should be taken note of.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath asked his ministers to interact with public representatives of opposition parties and take their feedback

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 7:39 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers to interact with public representatives of opposition parties and take their feedback on government policies during their visits to the districts under the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ campaign.

The chief minister asserted that corruption and irregularities will not be tolerated and directed the ministers to take all decisions based on merit.

As part of the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ campaign, 18 groups of ministers - one each for 18 administrative divisions in Uttar Pradesh -- were constituted in April to reach out to the people and ensure efficient execution of development work.

"We live in a democratic setup. During your visits to your respective divisions, you should meet public representatives of the opposition parties and have a dialogue with them and take their suggestions," the chief minister said.

He said there should be coordination between cabinet and state ministers. “State ministers should be included in the departmental meetings. No instance of corruption or irregularity is acceptable. The decisions should be taken on merit and not in haste," he said.

He said the ministers’ visits have had a positive impact and it should be maintained in future. Nodal officers should be given reports of the ministers and developmental work should be carried out accordingly, he said.

In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh global investors’ summit is planned and the groups of ministers should go abroad and create a favourable atmosphere for the state there so that it attracts more investment.

(With PTI inputs)

