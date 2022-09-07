Supreme Court To Hear PIL Of TMC MP Seeking Issuance Of Aadhaar To ‘Doubtful Citizens’ Of Assam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday listed for hearing after two weeks the PIL filed by Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sushmita Dev seeking issuance of Aadhaar cards to nearly 27 lakh people listed as doubtful citizens in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

The NRC concerning Assam was published in August 2019.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat took note of the submission of counsel, representing All India Trinamool Congress MP, that the pleadings in the case have been filed and the matter was ripe for final hearing.

“Very well, we will list it for hearing after two weeks,” the CJI said.

The top court, on April 11, this year, issued notices to the Centre, Assam government, the Registrar General of India, and the Unique Identification Authority on Dev’s plea.

She had filed the PIL seeking a direction to issue Aadhaar cards to nearly 2.7 million people listed as doubtful citizens in Assam’s NRC.

(Inputs from PTI)