J&K: ST Status To Pahari Community; Mobile Internet Suspended In Poonch-Rajouri

Why Gujjars And Bakerwals Oppose Pahari Reservation?

Gujjars and Bakerwals are among the tribes in J&K including Dard Shin, Gaddi who were declared Scheduled Tribes (ST) by the Centre in 1989 and 1991.

According to the 2011 census, Gujjars and Bakerwals have the highest population among the tribes in J&K. The total tribal population of J&K as per the census is nearly 15 lakhs, of which Gujjars and Bakerwals comprise nearly 13 lakh people.

Gujjars and Bakerwals are opposing the Pahari reservation since they believe that inclusion will deprive them of reservation privileges, as the community is far more literate and economically well-off.

According to political observers, the bill is part of the ruling party's plan to turn the socially divided population of Paharis in J&K into a political vote bank at a time when it has struggling to gain foothold in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

“How can a tribe living nomadic life compete with the people settled all across the country and abroad? They have got other avenues to prosper. Is this justified?” Gujjar and Bakerwal activist Talib Hussain told Outlook India.

Paharis include Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and all those people of Kashmiri origin who settled in Rajouri and Poonch districts over a period of time. Paharis also include upper-caste Hindus and those who were displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.