Sri Lanka To Check Gold Smuggling By Airline Passengers: Minister

Sri Lanka has directed its custom department to take stringent measures to stop gold smuggling into the country by airline passengers in a bid to prevent the illegal business of the yellow metal, according to the nation’s minister of state for finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the finance ministry said that no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carats.

“The government has decided to take legal action against those who wear unnecessary amounts of gold jewelry as they fly in to do illegal business. Accordingly, no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carats,” Siyambalapitiya was quoted as saying in the statement.

The customs officials have been instructed to deploy technology to detect gold over 22 carats.

A gazette is to be issued this week, the release said.

”Over 50 kilos of gold are being smuggled into the country by unscrupulous racketeers. Estimated that over 30 million dollars are being lost monthly to the national coffers. The restriction is to be imposed sequel to a report provided by the Director General of Customs,” Siyambalapitiya said.

Siyambalapitiya has assured that Sri Lankan ex-pats returning or any ordinary passengers would not be affected as the regulation would only target the gold smugglers.