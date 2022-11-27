Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sri Lanka To Check Gold Smuggling By Airline Passengers: Minister

According to Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Sri Lanka's minister of state for finance, the country has directed its customs department to take strenuous measures to prevent airlines from smuggling gold into the country.

Sri Lanka To Check Gold Smuggling By Airline Passengers: Minister
Sri Lanka To Check Gold Smuggling By Airline Passengers: Minister Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 12:10 pm

Sri Lanka has directed its custom department to take stringent measures to stop gold smuggling into the country by airline passengers in a bid to prevent the illegal business of the yellow metal, according to the nation’s minister of state for finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the finance ministry said that no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carats.  

“The government has decided to take legal action against those who wear unnecessary amounts of gold jewelry as they fly in to do illegal business. Accordingly, no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carats,” Siyambalapitiya was quoted as saying in the statement.

The customs officials have been instructed to deploy technology to detect gold over 22 carats.

A gazette is to be issued this week, the release said.

”Over 50 kilos of gold are being smuggled into the country by unscrupulous racketeers. Estimated that over 30 million dollars are being lost monthly to the national coffers. The restriction is to be imposed sequel to a report provided by the Director General of Customs,” Siyambalapitiya said.

Siyambalapitiya has assured that Sri Lankan ex-pats returning or any ordinary passengers would not be affected as the regulation would only target the gold smugglers. 

Related stories

ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1.85 Crore In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

Gold Smuggling Case: Court Grants Customs Extension Of Custody Of Suspended IAS Officer

Gold Smuggling Case: ED Alleges Multiple Offences Against M Sivasankar

Tags

National Ranjith Siyambalapitiya Gold Smuggling Sri Lanka Finances Smugglers Technology Director General Of Customs Sri Lanka Finance Ministry
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0