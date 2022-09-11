Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings Panacea For Hate: Kerala Chief Minister

Sree Narayana Guru's teachings are a panacea for hate created in the world in the name of religion and race, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:00 am

Sree Narayana Guru's teachings are a panacea for hate created in the world in the name of religion and race, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Vijayan was addressing a public meeting at Chempazhanthy here on the occasion of the social reformer's birth anniversary.

"Man has got only one caste and that's humanity, Guru taught us this. He called for a society where there is no division in the name of religion or caste. He envisioned a society where all are treated as equals, brothers. It's a beautiful thought," the chief minister said.

"If we look at world history, we can see that all the violent incidents and bloodshed occurred in the name of religion or race. Guru's teachings are in fact a panacea for all this hate in the name of region and race.

"If we understand the inner meaning of Guru's teachings, we can see that we all are brothers," Vijayan said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Kerala Chief Minister Panacea For Hate Social Reformer's Birth Anniversary Pinarayi Vijayan Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings Religion And Race Public Meeting At Chempazhanthy Violent Incidents And Bloodshed
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis