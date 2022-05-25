Wednesday, May 25, 2022
SpiceJet: Flights Delayed After Facing Ransomware Attack On Tuesday Night

According to the spokesperson of Spicejet, the airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 25 May 2022 11:43 am

SpiceJet airlines said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday)," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 mins? Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response", tweeted a passenger.

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

