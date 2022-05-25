SpiceJet: Flights Delayed After Facing Ransomware Attack On Tuesday Night

SpiceJet airlines said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday)," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 mins? Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response", tweeted a passenger.

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI Inputs)