Special Drive By Kerala Police To Detect Drunk Driving: 3,764 Cases Lodged Across State

Special Drive By Kerala Police To Detect Drunk Driving: 3,764 Cases Lodged Across State

Thrissur district topped the list of drunk driving cases registered during a state-wide police drive to reduce road accidents in Kerala recently.

Special Drive By Kerala Police To Detect Drunk Driving: 3,764 Cases Lodged Across State
Representational Image

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 9:05 am

To reduce road accidents in Kerala, police carried out a state-wide special drive to detect drunk driving recently, leading to the registration of 3,764 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol with Thrissur district topping the list.
        
The drive was carried out on the instructions of Traffic Division IG A Akbar and under the supervision of District Police chiefs across Kerala, the State Police Media Centre said in a release.
        
As part of the drive, from February 6 to February 12, 3,764 cases were registered, 1,911 licences were cancelled and 894 licences were confiscated for driving while drunk, police said.
        
"Thrissur city registered the highest number of drunken driving cases -- 538 --during the drive, 342 cases were registered in Kochi city and 304 cases in Alappuzha. The Thiruvananthapuram city had the lowest number of cases -- 7," the release said.
        
It said that such inspections would continue in all districts to reduce incidents of road accidents.

Tags

National Thrissur Special Drive Kerala Police Drunk Driving Road Accidents Kochi City Alappuzha Thiruvananthapuram
