SP Declares Names Of Candidates For Rajya Sabha Seats In UP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday nominated Ramjilal Suman, Jaya Bachchan and former IAS officer Alok Ranjan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh.

While actor-turned politician Jaya Bachchan has been nominated again for Rajya Sabha, this is the first time for Ranjan.

"Suman, Bachchan and Ranjan are SP candidates for Rajya Sabha. They will be filing nominations today," SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.