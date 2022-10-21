Friday, Oct 21, 2022
National

Southwest Monsoon Retreats From Odisha

Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25 under the influence of a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

The northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) is currently passing through Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, the IMD said.
The southwest monsoon has completely retreated from Odisha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 4:10 pm

The southwest monsoon has completely retreated from Odisha, the IMD said on Friday. The conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the entire country over the next 48 hours, it said.

Though the monsoon has withdrawn from the state, Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25 under the influence of a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

