South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri Sends Defamation Notice To AAP MLA Bharadwaj

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri has sent a defamation notice to AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj over allegations of encroachment and unauthorised construction against him.

Addressing a press conference, Bidhuri on Monday lashed out at Bhardwaj and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of levelling baseless charges against BJP leaders.

Bhardwaj had last week accused BJP leaders of encroachment and unauthorised construction, and released a list of the alleged errant leaders of the party that included Bidhuri.

Reacting to the allegations, Bidhuri showed the electricity bill and other documents related to his property. Launching a counteroffensive, he alleged that it was actually AAP MLAs who had encroached public land and those belonging to community centres.

“Even in 2014 Kejriwal had misled people by issuing a fake list but later apologised to the public. If AAP MLAs are honest, Kejriwal should put the details of their wealth and that of the party online,” Bidhuri said. The AAP and BJP are locked in a blame game over the ongoing anti encroachment drives by the municipal corporation.

