Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: Delhi HC Suspends Life Sentence Of 4 Convicts

The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended the life sentence awarded by the trial court last year to four men convicted for the murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.

A division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing applications moved by the four convicts seeking suspension of their sentence awarded by the trial court in November last year.

In its judgement, the court said that the sentence would remain suspended until the pendency of their appeal. It also noted that they have been behind bars for 14 years.