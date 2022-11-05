Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Some With 'Anti-Poor' Mindset Running Campaign Against Indira Rasoi: Gehlot

The dig, without naming anyone, came days after Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted a video of pigs licking utensils outside an Indira kitchen.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 9:00 pm

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that some people with a mindset against the poor were campaigning against the Rajasthan government's Indira Rasoi Yojana.

Gehlot said some people with an "anti-poor mindset" were having trouble with the success of Indira Rasoi and running a campaign against the scheme.

"I would like to appeal to all the public representatives again to have food in the Indira Rasoi at least once in a month so that the quality is improved further," he said

The Chief Minister underscored that the scheme provided quality and fresh food for Rs 8 and 7.75 crore plates had been served to the food beneficiaries in 900 such centres in the state so far.

"Action has also been taken on receiving any complaint," Gehlot added.

On Wednesday, Shekhawat tweeted a video that showed two pigs licking utensils purportedly outside a closed Indira Rasoi in Bharatpur. 

"Rather than the quality of food of the Gehlot government's Indira Rasoi Yojana, it is more important to know in which utensils it is served," the Jodhpur MP had said.

-With PTI Input

