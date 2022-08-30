Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Soldiers In Ladakh Can Get Fresh Vegetables Throughout The year: DIHAR

A team of scientists at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) has come up with a greenhouse model that will help soldiers in Ladakh consume fresh vegetables throughout the year.

BSF jawans. (Representative image)
BSF jawans. (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 10:06 pm

 People living in the arid land of Ladakh will be able to grow fresh vegetables around the year as scientists have developed a new greenhouse model, a passive solar greenhouse, for farming.

 The model, developed by a team of scientists of the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), was displayed at the Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela, an inter-unit garden competition organized by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation). 

 DIHAR, established in 1960, was tasked to find ways to meet the fresh food requirement of the soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, officials said. Researchers from DIHAR led by senior scientist Dr. Tsering Stobdan developed the new model of the Ladakh greenhouse, a passive solar greenhouse.

 "Through this technology, we could now provide these micro green plants to the soldiers," a scientist said. 

 The new method eliminates the need for armed forces to consume canned food and helps them grow fresh vegetables inside their bunkers in just 10-12 days, he said.

With this technology, soldiers can grow vegetables in the barren and arid land of Ladakh that is rich in nutrients, with little to no fat and zero cholesterol.

